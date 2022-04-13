Midday Report: Vericel (VCEL) Shares Climb for April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VCEL - Market Data & News Trade

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares climbed 2.77%, or $1 per share, as on 12:19:08 est today. Since opening the day at $36.48, 101,362 shares of Vericel have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $37.47 and $36.25.

This year the company has moved YTD 8.02%.

Vericel expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Vericel Corp

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns.

