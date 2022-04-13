Midday Report: Vectrus (VEC) Shares Climb for April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VEC - Market Data & News Trade

Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) has risen $0.57 (1.48%) and sits at $39.12, as of 12:03:04 est on April 13.

7,716 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 3.93% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 11.89% over the last 30 days.

Vectrus is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Vectrus Inc

Vectrusis a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration servicesprimarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion.

