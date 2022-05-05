Midday Report: Valmont Industries, (VMI) Trades Lower May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VMI - Market Data & News Trade

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) shares lost 3.27%, or $8.48 per share, as on 12:23:57 est today. After Opening the Day at $257.99, 15,296 shares of Valmont Industries, exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $257.99 and $249.46.

This year the company has a YTD change of 3.72%.

Valmont Industries, is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries Inc. is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.

