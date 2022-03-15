Midday Report: UTStarcom (UTSI) Trades Lower March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UTSI - Market Data & News Trade

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) has lost $0.0599 (8.10%) and is currently sitting at $0.68, as of 09:56:57 est on March 15.

19,315 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 5.26% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 11.90% over the last 30 days.

UTStarcom expects its next earnings on 2022-03-24.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI).

