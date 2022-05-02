Midday Report: Urban Edge Properties (UE) Trades Lower May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UE - Market Data & News Trade

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) has fallen $0.49 (2.62%) and is currently sitting at $18.28, as of 12:23:05 est on May 2.

243,283 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 3.01% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 2.71% over the last 30 days.

Urban Edge Properties expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

