Midday Report: UP Fintech (TIGR) Trades Lower April 11

Today UP Fintech Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) is trading 2.90% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:19:17 est, was $4.70. UP Fintech has moved $0.14 in trading today.

1,935,089 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, UP Fintech has moved YTD 1.63%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-17.

About UP Fintech Holding Ltd - ADR

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its 'mobile first' strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

