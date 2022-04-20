Midday Report: Universal Health Services, (UHS) Gains on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UHS - Market Data & News Trade

Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (NYSE: UHS) shares are up 3.20%, or $4.84 per share, as on 12:21:12 est today. Since opening at $152.00, 658,075 shares of Universal Health Services, have been traded today and the stock has traded between $157.33 and $152.00.

This year the company is up 16.97%.

Universal Health Services, is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating, through its subsidiaries, behavioral health facilities, acute care hospitals, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

