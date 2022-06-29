Midday Report: Universal Display (OLED) Shares Fall for June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OLED - Market Data & News Trade

Today Universal Display Corp. (NASDAQ: OLED) is trading 7.94% down.

The latest price, as of 12:05:53 est, was $101.49. Universal Display dropped $8.74 over the previous day’s close.

320,912 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Universal Display has a YTD change of 32.95%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Universal Display Corp.

Universal Display Corporation is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

