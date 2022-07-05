Midday Report: Unitil (UTL) Shares Down on July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UTL - Market Data & News Trade

Unitil Corp. (NYSE: UTL) has dropped $4.26 (6.98%) and sits at $56.62, as of 12:14:32 est on July 5.

27,480 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 5.55% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 6.81% over the last 30 days.

Unitil is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Unitil visit the company profile.

About Unitil Corp.

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. Unitil Corporation is committed to the communities it serves and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. Other subsidiaries include Usource, Unitil's non-regulated business segment, which the Company divested in the first quarter or 2019.

