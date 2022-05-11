Midday Report: Union (UNB) Gains on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UNB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNB) rose 5.58% Wednesday.

As of 12:12:53 est, Union is currently sitting at $29.25 and has moved $1.545 so far today.

Union has moved 8.87% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.01% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Union Bankshares, Inc.

Union Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc., has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since 1891. Headquartered in Morrisville, VT, Union Bank is a full service bank offering deposit, loan, trust and commercial banking services throughout northern Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire. Union Bank has earned an outstanding reputation for residential lending programs and is an SBA Preferred Lender. Union Bank has received an "Outstanding" rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). An institution in this group has an excellent record of helping to meet the credit needs of its assessment area, particularly in low-and moderate income neighborhoods, in a manner consistent with its resources and capabilities.

