Midday Report: Unifirst (UNF) Trades Lower May 5

Unifirst Corp. (NYSE: UNF) has lost $5.64 (3.28%) and is currently sitting at $166.91, as of 12:16:19 est on May 5.

28,621 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 0.37% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 2.03% over the last 30 days.

Unifirst is set to release earnings on 2022-06-29.

About Unifirst Corp.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

