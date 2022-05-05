Midday Report: Umpqua (UMPQ) Falls on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UMPQ - Market Data & News Trade

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ) has lost $0.51 (2.82%) and sits at $17.55, as of 12:24:35 est on May 5.

587,111 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 3.37% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 1.63% over the last 30 days.

Umpqua expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Umpqua Holdings Corp

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

