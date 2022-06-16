Midday Report: UFP Industries (UFPI) Shares Fall for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UFPI - Market Data & News Trade

Today UFP Industries Inc (NASDAQ: UFPI) is trading 5.25% down.

The latest price, as of 12:20:03 est, was $66.34. UFP Industries has fallen $3.67 in trading today.

96,727 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, UFP Industries has moved YTD 23.89%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About UFP Industries Inc

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

