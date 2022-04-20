Midday Report: UDR (UDR) Gains on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UDR - Market Data & News Trade

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) has climbed $1.03 (1.78%) and sits at $58.90, as of 12:20:32 est on April 20.

218,595 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 0.59% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 2.02% over the last 30 days.

UDR anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About UDR Inc

UDR, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute-delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

