Midday Report: U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Trades Lower March 30

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc - Class A (NYSE: USX) has fallen $0.21 (4.94%) and is currently sitting at $4.02, as of 12:21:16 est on March 30.

162,708 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 5.97% over the last 5 days and shares lost 1.62% over the last 30 days.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc - Class A

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience.

