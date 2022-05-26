Midday Report: U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Shares Up on May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc - Class A (NYSE: USX) rose 11.09% Thursday.

As of 12:12:57 est, U.S. Xpress Enterprises is currently sitting at $3.15 and has moved $0.315 per share in trading so far.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises has moved 12.62% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 51.62% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc - Class A

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience.

