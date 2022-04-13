Midday Report: U.S. Well Services (USWS) Trades Lower April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USWS - Market Data & News Trade

U.S. Well Services Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: USWS) shares are down 1.14%, or $0.0112 per share, as on 12:18:54 est today. Since opening at $0.98, 825,166 shares of U.S. Well Services exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $1.02 and $0.95.

Already the company is down 14.35%.

U.S. Well Services is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About U.S. Well Services Inc - Class A

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets.

