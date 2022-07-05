Midday Report: U.S. Silica (SLCA) Trades Lower July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLCA - Market Data & News Trade

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) shares moved 8.39%, or $0.945 per share, as on 12:11:31 est today. Opening the day at $10.86, 490,319 shares of U.S. Silica have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $10.91 and $10.13.

This year the company is up 19.79%.

U.S. Silica anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About U.S. Silica Holdings Inc

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified products to customers across its end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™.The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

