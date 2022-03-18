Midday Report: Tyme (TYME) Trades Higher March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TYME - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) climbed 4.12% Friday.

As of 12:16:20 est, Tyme sits at $0.34 and has climbed $0.0134 per share.

Tyme has moved 3.07% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 46.01% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Tyme Technologies Inc

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company's therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell's innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body's natural immune system. With the development of TYME-18 and TYME-19, the Company believes that it is also emerging as a leader in the development of bile acids as potential therapies for cancer and COVID-19.

