Midday Report: Tronox (TROX) Gains on May 3

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc - Class A (NYSE: TROX) climbed 2.65% Tuesday.

As of 12:20:15 est, Tronox sits at $17.89 and has climbed $0.46 per share in trading so far.

Tronox has moved 12.00% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 27.20% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Tronox Holdings plc - Class A

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. Tronox Holdings plc mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 6,500 employees across six continents, its rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world.

