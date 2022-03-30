Midday Report: Trivago NV (TRVG) Trades Lower March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRVG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) is trading 3.09% down.

The latest price, as of 12:19:29 est, was $2.36. Trivago NV dropped $0.075 in trading today.

421,836 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Trivago NV has a YTD change of 11.47%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Trivago NV - ADR

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 4.5 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

