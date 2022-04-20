Midday Report: Triumph (TBK) Shares Climb for April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TBK - Market Data & News Trade

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) shares have risen 1.42%, or $1.13 per share, as on 12:16:54 est today. After Opening the Day at $80.33, 43,680 shares of Triumph have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $81.26 and $78.51.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 33.38%.

Triumph is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Triumph visit the company profile.

About Triumph Bancorp Inc

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

To get more information on Triumph Bancorp Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Triumph Bancorp Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week