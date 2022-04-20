Midday Report: Triton (TRTN) Shares Climb for April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRTN - Market Data & News Trade

Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) has gained $0.93 (1.46%) and is currently sitting at $65.04, as of 12:20:23 est on April 20.

169,095 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 5.24% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.00% over the last 30 days.

Triton expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Triton International Ltd

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. Triton operates a container fleet of over six million twenty-foot equivalent units ('TEU'), and its global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

