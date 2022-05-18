Midday Report: Tristate Capital (TSC) Shares Down on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSC - Market Data & News Trade

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSC) shares moved 3.39%, or $1.02 per share, as on 12:08:29 est today. Opening the day at $29.71, 104,061 shares of Tristate Capital have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $29.86 and $29.11.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 0.43%.

Tristate Capital is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Tristate Capital Holdings Inc

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $9.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $10.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020 and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital's financial intermediary network.

