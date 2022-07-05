Midday Report: Trinity Industries, (TRN) Falls on July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRN - Market Data & News Trade

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) has lost $1.36 (5.57%) and sits at $22.94, as of 12:14:13 est on July 5.

308,108 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 2.36% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.12% over the last 30 days.

Trinity Industries, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Trinity Industries, Inc.

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Its rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation's roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group.

