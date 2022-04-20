Midday Report: Tricida (TCDA) Falls on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TCDA - Market Data & News Trade

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares moved 1.11%, or $0.13 per share, as on 12:16:55 est today. Since opening at $11.67, 292,009 shares of Tricida have traded hands and the stock has traded between $11.67 and $11.28.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 22.91%.

Tricida expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Tricida Inc

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis associated with CKD. There are no FDA-approved treatments for chronic metabolic acidosis, a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

