Midday Report: Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Shares Fall for May 24

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) moved 5.06% Tuesday.

As of 12:14:21 est, Tri Pointe Homes sits at $19.40 and has fallen $1.03 per share in trading so far.

Tri Pointe Homes has moved 5.01% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 27.03% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Tri Pointe Homes Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years.

