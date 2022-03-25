Midday Report: TREX (TREX) Trades Lower March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TREX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) moved 2.84% Friday.

As of 12:19:39 est, TREX sits at $68.18 and has moved $1.99 so far today.

TREX has moved 15.96% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 48.16% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on TREX visit the company profile.

About TREX Co., Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

