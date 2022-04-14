Midday Report: Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Shares Fall for April 14

Today Treace Medical Concepts Inc (NASDAQ: TMCI) is trading 2.08% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:17:19 est, was $19.85. Treace Medical Concepts dropped $0.42 over the previous day’s close.

29,624 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Treace Medical Concepts has a YTD change of 8.21%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Treace Medical Concepts Inc

Based in Ponte Vedra, FL, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The Company’s patented Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system is designed to reproducibly correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to get back to their active lives quickly.

