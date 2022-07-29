Midday Report: Transocean (RIG) Gains on July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RIG - Market Data & News Trade

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) shares climbed 10.13%, or $0.305 per share, as on 12:08:34 est today. After Opening the Day at $3.10, 11,407,735 shares of Transocean have traded hands and the stock has moved between $3.35 and $3.07.

Already the company has a YTD change of 9.06%.

Transocean anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Transocean visit the company profile.

About Transocean Ltd

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world. Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

To get more information on Transocean Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Transocean Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles