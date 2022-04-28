Midday Report: Tradeweb Markets Cls A (TW) Trades Lower April 28

Today Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A (NASDAQ: TW) is trading 3.50% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:21:09 est, was $74.80. Tradeweb Markets Cls A dropped $2.725 over the previous day’s close.

504,063 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Tradeweb Markets Cls A has a YTD change of 22.23%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tradeweb Markets Cls A visit the company profile.

About Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

To get more information on Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto