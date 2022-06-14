Midday Report: Torm (TRMD) Shares Climb for June 14

Today TORM PLC Class A (NASDAQ: TRMD) is trading 6.22% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:13:22 est, was $13.51. Torm has climbed $0.79 over the previous day’s close.

151,494 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Torm has a YTD change of 59.55%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-17.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Torm visit the company profile.

About TORM PLC Class A

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

To get more information on TORM PLC Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: TORM PLC Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles