Midday Report: Tonix (TNXP) Shares Up on July 29

Today Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) is trading 5.08% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:11:44 est, was $1.94. Tonix has risen $0.095 so far today.

15,083,433 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Tonix has a YTD change of 83.66%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 20212 and topline data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18003, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-8013, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox.

