Midday Report: Tompkins (TMP) Shares Fall for May 5

Shares of Tompkins Financial Corp (NYSE: TMP) fell 3.18% Thursday.

As of 12:13:55 est, Tompkins is currently sitting at $73.94 and has fallen $2.42 per share in trading so far.

Tompkins has moved 2.17% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 8.39% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-22.

About Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors.

