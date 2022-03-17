Midday Report: Tiptree (TIPT) Trades Higher March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TIPT - Market Data & News Trade

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) shares moved 3.50%, or $0.46 per share, as on 12:13:51 est today. Opening the day at $13.29, 25,856 shares of Tiptree have traded hands and the stock has traded between $13.77 and $13.05.

This year the company has moved YTD 4.92%.

Tiptree anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Tiptree Inc

Tiptree Inc. is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Its principal operating business, Fortegra, is a specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. Tiptree also allocates capital to a diverse group of select investments that the company refers to as Tiptree Capital.

