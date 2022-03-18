Midday Report: Timken (TKR) Trades Lower March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TKR - Market Data & News Trade

Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR) has fallen $1.52 (2.39%) and is currently sitting at $61.99, as of 12:17:41 est on March 18.

220,593 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 3.21% over the last 5 days and shares lost 7.06% over the last 30 days.

Timken is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Timken Co.

The Timken Company designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, Timken continuously improves the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

