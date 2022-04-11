Midday Report: Tilray - Class 2 (TLRY) Trades Lower April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TLRY - Market Data & News Trade

Tilray Brands Inc - Class 2 (NASDAQ: TLRY) has lost $0.15 (2.34%) and sits at $6.29, as of 12:20:01 est on April 11.

16,554,988 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 14.44% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 23.31% over the last 30 days.

Tilray - Class 2 is set to release earnings on 2022-04-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tilray - Class 2 visit the company profile.

About Tilray Brands Inc - Class 2

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

