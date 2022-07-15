Midday Report: Thryv (THRY) Trades Higher July 15

Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) has risen $1.16 (5.35%) and is currently sitting at $22.59, as of 12:12:52 est on July 15.

87,097 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 7.39% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.79% over the last 30 days.

Thryv is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Thryv Holdings Inc

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

