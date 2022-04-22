Midday Report: TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Shares Fall for April 22

Today TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is trading 6.22% down.

The latest price, as of 12:20:28 est, was $0.23. TherapeuticsMD dropped $0.0152 over the previous day’s close.

3,089,198 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, TherapeuticsMD has a YTD change of 31.31%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About TherapeuticsMD Inc

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The Company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues.

