Midday Report: Territorial (TBNK) Shares Fall for April 14

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBNK) has fallen $0.311 (1.31%) and is currently sitting at $23.41, as of 11:09:52 est on April 14.

900 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 0.30% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.74% over the last 30 days.

Territorial is set to release earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Territorial Bancorp Inc

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the state of Hawaii.

