Midday Report: Teradyne, (TER) Falls on May 16

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has fallen $2.84 (2.65%) and sits at $105.05, as of 12:13:10 est on May 16.

448,814 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 1.35% over the last 5 days and shares gained 1.25% over the last 30 days.

Teradyne, is set to release earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Teradyne, Inc.

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide.

