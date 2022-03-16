Midday Report: Teradata (TDC) Trades Higher March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TDC - Market Data & News Trade

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) has climbed $1.83 (4.11%) and is currently sitting at $46.33, as of 12:13:40 est on March 16.

343,108 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 0.79% over the last 5 days and shares fell 11.10% over the last 30 days.

Teradata anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Teradata visit the company profile.

About Teradata Corp

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. The company helps businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset.

To get more information on Teradata Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Teradata Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles