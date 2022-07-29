Midday Report: Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Falls on July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TME - Market Data & News Trade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) shares are down 6.22%, or $0.28 per share, as on 12:11:43 est today. Opening the day at $4.23, 4,585,847 shares of Tencent Music Entertainment have traded hands and the stock has moved between $4.27 and $4.15.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 34.31%.

Tencent Music Entertainment is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR

TencentMusic Entertainment Group is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TencentMusic's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TencentMusic's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

