Midday Report: Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord) (VIV) Trades Higher March 17

Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (Representing Ord) (NYSE: VIV) are up 2.70% Thursday.

As of 12:19:20 est, Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord) sits at $10.26 and has risen $0.27 per share in trading so far.

Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord) has moved 5.04% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 15.97% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (Representing Ord)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., holder of the Vivo brand, is the largest telecommunications company in Brasil, with 33 thousand direct employees, 108 thousand allies, as we call its service providers and contractors, and 94 million accesses in the mobile and fixed operation.

