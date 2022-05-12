Midday Report: Teekay (TK) Shares Fall for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TK - Market Data & News Trade

Today Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK) is trading 6.31% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:11:06 est, was $3.11. Teekay dropped $0.21 so far today.

286,632 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Teekay has moved YTD 6.05%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Teekay Corp

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services and also provides offshore production. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P., one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, and Teekay Tankers Ltd., one of the world's largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $10 billion, comprised of approximately 140 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 10 countries and approximately 5,500 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world's leading oil and gas companies.

