Midday Report: Tecnoglass (TGLS) Trades Higher June 23

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) shares are up 5.08%, or $0.85 per share, as on 12:13:02 est today. Opening the day at $16.92, 116,647 shares of Tecnoglass exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $17.75 and $16.88.

So far this year the company is down 35.97%.

Tecnoglass anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-05.

About Tecnoglass Inc

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company's 2.7 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla).

