Midday Report: Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Gains on June 23

Today Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is trading 9.04% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:13:30 est, was $3.71. Taysha Gene Therapies has climbed $0.31 so far today.

161,468 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Taysha Gene Therapies has a YTD change of 70.56%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Taysha Gene Therapies Inc

Taysha Gene Therapies is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, Taysha aims to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. Taysha Gene Therapies has combined its team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, Taysha Gene Therapies leverages its fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives.

