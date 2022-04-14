Midday Report: Targa (TRGP) Shares Up on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRGP - Market Data & News Trade

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) has risen $0.86 (1.10%) and sits at $78.65, as of 12:17:34 est on April 14.

475,703 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 2.07% over the last 5 days and shares gained 18.89% over the last 30 days.

Targa expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Targa visit the company profile.

About Targa Resources Corp

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

