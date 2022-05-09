Midday Report: Tarena (TEDU) Shares Down on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TEDU - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Tarena International Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: TEDU) moved 4.39% Monday.

As of 11:56:54 est, Tarena is currently sitting at $2.18 and has moved $0.1 per share in trading so far.

Tarena has moved 0.87% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 23.91% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Tarena International Inc - ADR

Tarena International Inc. is a leading provider of adult professional education and K-12 education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers K-12 education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

