Midday Report: Tanzanian Gold (TRX) Falls on May 2

Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE: TRX) shares lost 3.41%, or $0.0101 per share, as on 12:18:53 est today. Since opening the day at $0.30, 731,323 shares of Tanzanian Gold exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $0.30 and $0.28.

Already the company is down 25.23%.

Tanzanian Gold is set to release earnings on 2022-07-14.

About Tanzanian Gold Corp

Tanzanian Gold Corporation along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is building a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania that is based on an expanded Mineral Resource base and the treatment of its mineable Mineral Reserves in two standalone plants. Measured Mineral Resource now stands at 19.98MT at 1.99g/t gold containing 1,281,161 ounces of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource now stand at 15.89MT at 1.48g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88MT at 1.77g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold. The Buckreef Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 ounces of gold. The Company is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property. Please refer to the Company's Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Buckreef Gold Project, dated May 15, 2020.

